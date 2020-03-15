The following business licenses were issued between March 2 and March 6:

Derek Smith, 5025 Sturbridge Place, Owensboro, residential leasing

Blondie’s Bakery, 6387 Springwood Drive, Owensboro

Superior Cleaning, 832 E. Byers Ave., Owensboro

Bruce Wells, 3718 Bordeaux Loop N., Owensboro, personal services

Kimberly J. Wells, 3718 Bordeaux Loop N., Owensboro, personal services

Anh Thuy Nguyen, Louisville, nail salon

Camri Wilson, Fordsville, beauty salon

Peterson’s Painting, Bremen

Fulkerson Lawn & Landscaping LLC, 2303 S. York St., Owensboro

Angela D. Mathew LMFT MA, 207 E. 21st St., Owensboro, family services

Mustang Framing, McDaniels

M & M Home Services, 2257 N. York St., Owensboro

Lavishly Leray, 2684 Landing Terrace, Owensboro, men’s and boy’s clothing

