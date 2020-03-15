The following business licenses were issued between March 2 and March 6:
Derek Smith, 5025 Sturbridge Place, Owensboro, residential leasing
Blondie’s Bakery, 6387 Springwood Drive, Owensboro
Superior Cleaning, 832 E. Byers Ave., Owensboro
Bruce Wells, 3718 Bordeaux Loop N., Owensboro, personal services
Kimberly J. Wells, 3718 Bordeaux Loop N., Owensboro, personal services
Anh Thuy Nguyen, Louisville, nail salon
Camri Wilson, Fordsville, beauty salon
Peterson’s Painting, Bremen
Fulkerson Lawn & Landscaping LLC, 2303 S. York St., Owensboro
Angela D. Mathew LMFT MA, 207 E. 21st St., Owensboro, family services
Mustang Framing, McDaniels
M & M Home Services, 2257 N. York St., Owensboro
Lavishly Leray, 2684 Landing Terrace, Owensboro, men’s and boy’s clothing
