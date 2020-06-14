The following business licenses were issued between June 1 and June 5:

Servicemaster, Bowling Green

Superior Backyard Pools LLC, 606 Greenbriar St., Owensboro

Jaxon Tate Roofing LLC, 1020 Halifax Drive, Owensboro

Mark Ford, 3571 Legacy Run, Owensboro, local delivery

Libertalia Coffee Company LLC, 3215 Christie Place, Owensboro

Guardian Capital Financing Corp., 608 Frederica St., Owensboro

Blades of Glory Lawn Service PLLC, 261 Coast Guard Lane, Owensboro

Old Hart Farm, 8949 Old Hartford Road, Utica

Thruston, 522 Poplar St., Owensboro, personal services

Melissa Hayden, 6300 Wayne Bridge Road, Owensboro, beauty salon

TreVione’s LLC, Tell City, restaurant

Cureton Spalding Law, 200 E. Third St., Owensboro

Nelson Painting, 251 Twintree Court, Owensboro

Darrell’s Plumbing LLC, 3985 Brookfield Drive, Owensboro

Jamie Jackson, 4142 Fox Run Lane, Owensboro, machine embroidery

GRP Realty LLC, Seymour, Indiana

Quality Deck & Fence Co., 921 Booth Ave., Owensboro

MCL Cleaning, 6926 Luther Taylor Road, Philpot

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.