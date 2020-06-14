The following business licenses were issued between June 1 and June 5:
Servicemaster, Bowling Green
Superior Backyard Pools LLC, 606 Greenbriar St., Owensboro
Jaxon Tate Roofing LLC, 1020 Halifax Drive, Owensboro
Mark Ford, 3571 Legacy Run, Owensboro, local delivery
Libertalia Coffee Company LLC, 3215 Christie Place, Owensboro
Guardian Capital Financing Corp., 608 Frederica St., Owensboro
Blades of Glory Lawn Service PLLC, 261 Coast Guard Lane, Owensboro
Old Hart Farm, 8949 Old Hartford Road, Utica
Thruston, 522 Poplar St., Owensboro, personal services
Melissa Hayden, 6300 Wayne Bridge Road, Owensboro, beauty salon
TreVione’s LLC, Tell City, restaurant
Cureton Spalding Law, 200 E. Third St., Owensboro
Nelson Painting, 251 Twintree Court, Owensboro
Darrell’s Plumbing LLC, 3985 Brookfield Drive, Owensboro
Jamie Jackson, 4142 Fox Run Lane, Owensboro, machine embroidery
GRP Realty LLC, Seymour, Indiana
Quality Deck & Fence Co., 921 Booth Ave., Owensboro
MCL Cleaning, 6926 Luther Taylor Road, Philpot
