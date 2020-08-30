The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 17 and Aug. 21:
Japan Tobacco International USA Inc., Teaneck, New Jersey
Siegels Corporation, Evansville, clothing store
Beverly Swanson, 1506 Avon Pl., Owensboro, residential leasing
Amplity Inc., Yardley, Pennsylvania, technical services
CL Services, 1631 Hall St., Owensboro, janitorial service
Trustmark Health Benefits Inc., Lake Forest, Illinois
Morgan & Morgan, Louisville, management consulting
Morgan & Morgan, Lexington, legal services
P A W S Construction, Madisonville
Macro Integration Services, Colfax, North Carolina, electrical contractors
The Spot Coffee and Finery, 1400 Waverly Place, Owensboro
T-Mobile South LLC, Bellevue, Washington
T-Mobile Leasing LLC, Bellevue, Washington
T-Mobile Financial LLC, Bellevue, Washington
Designs by Dara, 646 Hocker St., Owensboro
J & M, 2864 Brooks Parkway, Owensboro, residential remodeling
Fenix Construction Co. of St. Louis, St. Louis
Amy C. Hagan, Hawesville, nail salon
Jessica’s Deals Deals Deals, 528 Camden Circle, Owensboro, used merchandise
Sweet Poppies Boutique, 2355 Overlook Park, Owensboro
Paws Town Canine Campus LLC, 1200 Burlew Blvd., Owensboro
Cornerstone Contractors, 1205 W. 11th St., Owensboro
