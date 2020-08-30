The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 17 and Aug. 21:

Japan Tobacco International USA Inc., Teaneck, New Jersey

Siegels Corporation, Evansville, clothing store

Beverly Swanson, 1506 Avon Pl., Owensboro, residential leasing

Amplity Inc., Yardley, Pennsylvania, technical services

CL Services, 1631 Hall St., Owensboro, janitorial service

Trustmark Health Benefits Inc., Lake Forest, Illinois

Morgan & Morgan, Louisville, management consulting

Morgan & Morgan, Lexington, legal services

P A W S Construction, Madisonville

Macro Integration Services, Colfax, North Carolina, electrical contractors

The Spot Coffee and Finery, 1400 Waverly Place, Owensboro

T-Mobile South LLC, Bellevue, Washington

T-Mobile Leasing LLC, Bellevue, Washington

T-Mobile Financial LLC, Bellevue, Washington

Designs by Dara, 646 Hocker St., Owensboro

J & M, 2864 Brooks Parkway, Owensboro, residential remodeling

Fenix Construction Co. of St. Louis, St. Louis

Amy C. Hagan, Hawesville, nail salon

Jessica’s Deals Deals Deals, 528 Camden Circle, Owensboro, used merchandise

Sweet Poppies Boutique, 2355 Overlook Park, Owensboro

Paws Town Canine Campus LLC, 1200 Burlew Blvd., Owensboro

Cornerstone Contractors, 1205 W. 11th St., Owensboro

