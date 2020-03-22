The following business licenses were issued between March 9 and March 13:

Our Cade Sports LLC, 7184 Kentucky 762, Philpot, sports arcade

Mary B. Chambers, 2057 Tillium Gardens, Owensboro, temporary help

J & A Countertops LLC, Newburgh

Jay Pearson’s Electrical LLC, 3930 Pine Lake Court, Owensboro

Prime Landscaping LLC, 6986 Masonville-Habit Road, Philpot

Headstrong Holdings LLC, 2940 S Hampton Road, Owensboro, residential leasing

Morgan & Son Custom Cabinets, 5272 W. Fifth Street Road, Owensboro

Newby’s Cleaning Service LLC, 411 Geary Court, Owensboro

CraftForce LLC 1, Maysville, temporary help

NRM Investments LLC, 4780 Pecan Ridge Court, Owensboro, residential leasing

Jacob’s Pressure Washing, 1712 Hollendale Drive, Owensboro

Industry One Mobile Inc., Troy, Michigan, janitorial service

Elder Jones Inc., Bloomington, Minnesota, specialty contractors

Michels Corporation, Brownsville, Wisconsin, light truck manufacturing

Heather Levitch, Louisville, traveler accommodation

Miklos A. Nafrady, 525 Monterrey Drive, Owensboro, masonry contractor

