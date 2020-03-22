The following business licenses were issued between March 9 and March 13:
Our Cade Sports LLC, 7184 Kentucky 762, Philpot, sports arcade
Mary B. Chambers, 2057 Tillium Gardens, Owensboro, temporary help
J & A Countertops LLC, Newburgh
Jay Pearson’s Electrical LLC, 3930 Pine Lake Court, Owensboro
Prime Landscaping LLC, 6986 Masonville-Habit Road, Philpot
Headstrong Holdings LLC, 2940 S Hampton Road, Owensboro, residential leasing
Morgan & Son Custom Cabinets, 5272 W. Fifth Street Road, Owensboro
Newby’s Cleaning Service LLC, 411 Geary Court, Owensboro
CraftForce LLC 1, Maysville, temporary help
NRM Investments LLC, 4780 Pecan Ridge Court, Owensboro, residential leasing
Jacob’s Pressure Washing, 1712 Hollendale Drive, Owensboro
Industry One Mobile Inc., Troy, Michigan, janitorial service
Elder Jones Inc., Bloomington, Minnesota, specialty contractors
Michels Corporation, Brownsville, Wisconsin, light truck manufacturing
Heather Levitch, Louisville, traveler accommodation
Miklos A. Nafrady, 525 Monterrey Drive, Owensboro, masonry contractor
