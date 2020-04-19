The following business licenses were issued between April 6 and April 9:
Rosemount Farms LLC, 511 Browns Valley-Red Hill Road, Utica
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Inc., East Hanover, New Jersey
Hagan L. Collins, 3689 Legacy Run, Owensboro, residential remodeling
Primary Care Solutions LLC, Owensboro, personal services
Judy Quinn, 404 E. 27th St., Owensboro, temporary help
Rent Investments LLC, 2948 Waterside Way, Owensboro
Hayden Grain LLC, 511 Browns Valley-Red Hill Road, Utica
Armour Electric LLC., Louisville
Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services, New Albany, Indiana
Bryon Harris, 4903 Hayden Bridge Road, Owensboro, equipment rental
Myron Harris, 4811 Hayden Bridge Road, Owensboro, equipment rental
Aya Healthcare Services Inc., San Diego
Sarah Lou LLC, 5213 Jack Hinton Road, Philpot, health care services
Maria Hyland, 29 Stone Creek Park, Owensboro, beauty salon
Ross Hyland, 29 Stone Creek Park, Owensboro, residential remodeling
EMS Chick LLC, 514 Country Club Lane, Madisonville, restaurant
DBM Global Inc., Phoenix, holding company
Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep, 322 W. Fourth St., Owensboro
Clayton Homes #646, Maryville, Tennessee
D’s Pressure Washing LLC, 923 Walnut St., Owensboro
Savvy Skin Care, 2518 Seminole Place, Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.