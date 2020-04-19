The following business licenses were issued between April 6 and April 9:

Rosemount Farms LLC, 511 Browns Valley-Red Hill Road, Utica

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Inc., East Hanover, New Jersey

Hagan L. Collins, 3689 Legacy Run, Owensboro, residential remodeling

Primary Care Solutions LLC, Owensboro, personal services

Judy Quinn, 404 E. 27th St., Owensboro, temporary help

Rent Investments LLC, 2948 Waterside Way, Owensboro

Hayden Grain LLC, 511 Browns Valley-Red Hill Road, Utica

Armour Electric LLC., Louisville

Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services, New Albany, Indiana

Bryon Harris, 4903 Hayden Bridge Road, Owensboro, equipment rental

Myron Harris, 4811 Hayden Bridge Road, Owensboro, equipment rental

Aya Healthcare Services Inc., San Diego

Sarah Lou LLC, 5213 Jack Hinton Road, Philpot, health care services

Maria Hyland, 29 Stone Creek Park, Owensboro, beauty salon

Ross Hyland, 29 Stone Creek Park, Owensboro, residential remodeling

EMS Chick LLC, 514 Country Club Lane, Madisonville, restaurant

DBM Global Inc., Phoenix, holding company

Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep, 322 W. Fourth St., Owensboro

Clayton Homes #646, Maryville, Tennessee

D’s Pressure Washing LLC, 923 Walnut St., Owensboro

Savvy Skin Care, 2518 Seminole Place, Owensboro

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

