The following business licenses were issued between March 30 and April 3:

Osowicz Builders, 2327 Harriet Lane, Owensboro

Carol Hendricks, 5058 Back Square Drive, Owensboro, administrative services

Michelle Nebel, 3162 Derby Chase, Owensboro, family services

Pup Creek Farms LLC, 10671 Indian Hill Road, Hawesville

Brit & Blue LLC, 401 W. Second St., Owensboro, dry goods

Mary K. McDowell, Charles Town, West Virginia, residential leasing

Gregory Mullican, 1911 Lexington Ave., Owensboro, residential leasing

Luxury Nails and Spa, 3245 Mount Moriah Ave., Owensboro

Dads Automotive LLC, 2821 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro

Jody Hamilton Baseball LLC, 1755 Sterling Valley Drive, Owensboro

ESP Window Tinting and Graphics LLC, Louisville

Guaranty Trust Company, Shreveport. Louisiana

Montgomery Trenching & Welding LLC, 6585 Kentucky 54, Philpot

Hubbalubs Handyman Services, 4705 Wembley Way, Owensboro

