The following business licenses were issued between March 30 and April 3:
Osowicz Builders, 2327 Harriet Lane, Owensboro
Carol Hendricks, 5058 Back Square Drive, Owensboro, administrative services
Michelle Nebel, 3162 Derby Chase, Owensboro, family services
Pup Creek Farms LLC, 10671 Indian Hill Road, Hawesville
Brit & Blue LLC, 401 W. Second St., Owensboro, dry goods
Mary K. McDowell, Charles Town, West Virginia, residential leasing
Gregory Mullican, 1911 Lexington Ave., Owensboro, residential leasing
Luxury Nails and Spa, 3245 Mount Moriah Ave., Owensboro
Dads Automotive LLC, 2821 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro
Jody Hamilton Baseball LLC, 1755 Sterling Valley Drive, Owensboro
ESP Window Tinting and Graphics LLC, Louisville
Guaranty Trust Company, Shreveport. Louisiana
Montgomery Trenching & Welding LLC, 6585 Kentucky 54, Philpot
Hubbalubs Handyman Services, 4705 Wembley Way, Owensboro
