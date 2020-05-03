The following business licenses were issued between April 20 and April 24:

Voith US Inc., York, Pennsylvania, direct sales

Wheating Trucking LLC, 2303 S. Wintergreen Loop, Owensboro

Lucky Bags, 3113 Bridle Way, Owensboro, cornhole bags

O’Bryan Consultation LLC, 10124 Boone St., Owensboro

The Louisville Flagpole Company LLC, Anchorage

Double E Ag Services LLC, 5748 Kentucky 81, Owensboro

Jeff Delaney, 1000 Kentucky 1403, Lewisport, specialty trade contractor

ADT Commercial LLC, Boca Raton, Florida, security services

Great Minds PSC, Washington, D.C., educational support

CDM Constructors Inc., Boston

RF Electric, Oakland

Classic Fur LLC, 237 Williamsburg Square, Owensboro

Stevie Ford,4913 Curdsville-Delaware Road, Owensboro, therapy

Green River Holdings LLC, 3115 Commonwealth Court, Owensboro, residential leasing

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

