The following business licenses were issued between April 20 and April 24:
Voith US Inc., York, Pennsylvania, direct sales
Wheating Trucking LLC, 2303 S. Wintergreen Loop, Owensboro
Lucky Bags, 3113 Bridle Way, Owensboro, cornhole bags
O’Bryan Consultation LLC, 10124 Boone St., Owensboro
The Louisville Flagpole Company LLC, Anchorage
Double E Ag Services LLC, 5748 Kentucky 81, Owensboro
Jeff Delaney, 1000 Kentucky 1403, Lewisport, specialty trade contractor
ADT Commercial LLC, Boca Raton, Florida, security services
Great Minds PSC, Washington, D.C., educational support
CDM Constructors Inc., Boston
RF Electric, Oakland
Classic Fur LLC, 237 Williamsburg Square, Owensboro
Stevie Ford,4913 Curdsville-Delaware Road, Owensboro, therapy
Green River Holdings LLC, 3115 Commonwealth Court, Owensboro, residential leasing
