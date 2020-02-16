The following business licenses were issued between Feb. 3 and Feb. 7:
KMJ Properties LLC, 4340 Plantation Pointe, Owensboro, real estate
HKA Properties LLC, 4340 Plantation Pointe, Owensboro, real estate
MWK Properties LLC, 4340 Plantation Pointe, Owensboro, real estate
DLK Properties LLC, 4340 Plantation Pointe, Owensboro, real estate
M & J Farms LLC, 1316 Ben Ford Road, Utica
LT & LK Holdings LLC, 611 Frederica St., Owensboro, real estate
Employbridge Midwest 3 Inc., Irving, Texas, temporary help service
Midwest Hospital Medicine Inc., Evansville
Steak & Seafood Direct, Richmond, Virginia
Charles E. Lee Masonry, Caneyville
P&P Telecommunications Inc, Bowling Green
Old Days Homefront LLC, 3302 Jefferson St., Owensboro, artists, writers, performers
DJ Hop Entertainment Services, 630 Manchester Loop, Owensboro
SAB PH LLC dba Pub House, 718 W. Ninth St., Owensboro
Amy’s Cleaning Services, 1805 Parrish Plaza Drive, Owensboro
James Tinsley, Hamtramck, Michigan, real estate leasing
Zheng’s China Buffet Inc., New York, New York
Supreme Carpentry & Drywall, Saint Louis
East Side Animal Hospital PLLC, 3148 Alvey Park Drive E., Owensboro
Mills Electrical Services LLC, 7114 Stevens School Road, Whitesville
H2O Sport Rentals, 706 Wandering Lane Court, Owensboro
Unstoppable Sports Performance LLC, 2813 Summer Point Court, Owensboro
Knott’s Custom Screen Printing, 12280 Floral Road, Hawesville
Black Cardinal LLC, 6115 Richmond Ave., Owensboro, artists, writers, performers
Jess Fogle Photography, 7916 Laketown Road, Owensboro
