The following business licenses were issued between Feb. 3 and Feb. 7:

KMJ Properties LLC, 4340 Plantation Pointe, Owensboro, real estate

HKA Properties LLC, 4340 Plantation Pointe, Owensboro, real estate

MWK Properties LLC, 4340 Plantation Pointe, Owensboro, real estate

DLK Properties LLC, 4340 Plantation Pointe, Owensboro, real estate

M & J Farms LLC, 1316 Ben Ford Road, Utica

LT & LK Holdings LLC, 611 Frederica St., Owensboro, real estate

Employbridge Midwest 3 Inc., Irving, Texas, temporary help service

Midwest Hospital Medicine Inc., Evansville

Steak & Seafood Direct, Richmond, Virginia

Charles E. Lee Masonry, Caneyville

P&P Telecommunications Inc, Bowling Green

Old Days Homefront LLC, 3302 Jefferson St., Owensboro, artists, writers, performers

DJ Hop Entertainment Services, 630 Manchester Loop, Owensboro

SAB PH LLC dba Pub House, 718 W. Ninth St., Owensboro

Amy’s Cleaning Services, 1805 Parrish Plaza Drive, Owensboro

James Tinsley, Hamtramck, Michigan, real estate leasing

Zheng’s China Buffet Inc., New York, New York

Supreme Carpentry & Drywall, Saint Louis

East Side Animal Hospital PLLC, 3148 Alvey Park Drive E., Owensboro

Mills Electrical Services LLC, 7114 Stevens School Road, Whitesville

H2O Sport Rentals, 706 Wandering Lane Court, Owensboro

Unstoppable Sports Performance LLC, 2813 Summer Point Court, Owensboro

Knott’s Custom Screen Printing, 12280 Floral Road, Hawesville

Black Cardinal LLC, 6115 Richmond Ave., Owensboro, artists, writers, performers

Jess Fogle Photography, 7916 Laketown Road, Owensboro

