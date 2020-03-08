The following business licenses were issued between Feb. 24 and Feb. 28:
Connor Homes LLC, Hawesville
J & J Housing LLC, 2923 Wesleyan Park Drive, Owensboro
Get Go Express #3, Schaumburg, Illinois
Watts Co Floor Care & Janitorial, 221 E. 24th St., Owensboro
Klenck Company, Evansville, demolitions
BLD, 4645 Forest Drive, Owensboro, personal services
Michael Critser, Henderson, electrical contractor
Hannah C. Horn, 5584 W. Fifth Street Road, Owensboro, beauty salon
Morse Lawn Service, 3131 Cherrywood Point, Owensboro
SJJB Holdings LLC, 2743 Summer Point Court, Owensboro, holding company offices
True Majesty Boutique, 1407 Hall St., Owensboro
Berry Construction Co. Inc., Chattanooga, Tennessee
Half Priced Bargains, Gallatin, Tennessee
VMB Properties LLC, 3809 Wood Trace, Owensboro, real estate office
Western Kentucky Wholesale LLC, 1429 Leitchfield Road, Owensboro
Status Quo, 2108 Triplett St., Owensboro, beauty salon
Rachelle Brown Behavior Support, 2711 Windsor Ave., Owensboro
270 Hemp Wellness Center, Louisville
Juicy Crab Seafood Restaurant, 3332 Villa Point, Owensboro
Cruz Family Lawn Care, Landscaping & Odd Jobs, 1628 Manor Court, Owensboro
The Thirsty Goat, 5326 Kentucky 144, Owensboro, mobile food service
Drew Cunningham Agency Inc., 2824 Farrell Crescent, Owensboro, insurance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.