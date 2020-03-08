The following business licenses were issued between Feb. 24 and Feb. 28:

Connor Homes LLC, Hawesville

J & J Housing LLC, 2923 Wesleyan Park Drive, Owensboro

Get Go Express #3, Schaumburg, Illinois

Watts Co Floor Care & Janitorial, 221 E. 24th St., Owensboro

Klenck Company, Evansville, demolitions

BLD, 4645 Forest Drive, Owensboro, personal services

Michael Critser, Henderson, electrical contractor

Hannah C. Horn, 5584 W. Fifth Street Road, Owensboro, beauty salon

Morse Lawn Service, 3131 Cherrywood Point, Owensboro

SJJB Holdings LLC, 2743 Summer Point Court, Owensboro, holding company offices

True Majesty Boutique, 1407 Hall St., Owensboro

Berry Construction Co. Inc., Chattanooga, Tennessee

Half Priced Bargains, Gallatin, Tennessee

VMB Properties LLC, 3809 Wood Trace, Owensboro, real estate office

Western Kentucky Wholesale LLC, 1429 Leitchfield Road, Owensboro

Status Quo, 2108 Triplett St., Owensboro, beauty salon

Rachelle Brown Behavior Support, 2711 Windsor Ave., Owensboro

270 Hemp Wellness Center, Louisville

Juicy Crab Seafood Restaurant, 3332 Villa Point, Owensboro

Cruz Family Lawn Care, Landscaping & Odd Jobs, 1628 Manor Court, Owensboro

The Thirsty Goat, 5326 Kentucky 144, Owensboro, mobile food service

Drew Cunningham Agency Inc., 2824 Farrell Crescent, Owensboro, insurance

270-691-7301

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.