The following business licenses were issued between March 23 and March 27:
Willow and Pine Market LLC, 5641 Woodcrest Lane, Owensboro, retail
New Life Holding LLC, 2923 Wesleyan Park Drive, Owensboro, residential leasing
GMA Ventures LLC, 2812 Chippewa Drive, Owensboro, real estate
Apeel Technology Inc., Goleta, California, agricultural science
Carl F. Roberts Estate, 6715 Foster Road, Philpot, trust fund
SJJB Holdings LLC, 2743 Summer Point Court, Owensboro, holding company
David Matthews Associates Inc., Evansville, real estate appraisers
Andrew Wigginton, 1225 Crane Pond Road, Philpot, bean farming
TargetCW, San Diego, payroll services
Brown and Blue Children’s Boutique, 5460 Meadow Grove Drive, Owensboro
Brown Cow LLC, 11000 Gore Road, Utica, non-residential leasing
David Scott, 1915 McCreary Ave., Owensboro, management consulting
Shining Windows LLC, Madisonville
Parichad O’Bryant, 2240 Village Run, Owensboro, personal services
Springfield Sign & Graphics Inc., Springfield, Missouri
MBI Construction Inc., Effingham, Illinois
Early Intervention and Consultation, Leitchfield
Pup Creek Farms LLC, 10671 Indian Hill Road, Hawesville
ST Shared Services LLC, Hazelwood, Missouri, pharmaceuticals
Davis Contracting & Design LLC, Providence
Travel Staff LLC, Boca Raton, Florida
Hoesli Diesel Service, Evansville
Cadillac Restaurant and Grecian Pizza, 1315 W. Second St., Owensboro
Liquid Agents Healthcare LLC, Plano, Texas
Santa’s Toys, Santa Claus, Indiana
Green Solar Erectors LLC, McMinnville, Tennessee
Katfish Rentals LLC, Las Vegas
Brown Equipment Company, Evansville
Advanced Refactory Service Inc., Santa Fe Springs, California
