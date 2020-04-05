The following business licenses were issued between March 23 and March 27:

Willow and Pine Market LLC, 5641 Woodcrest Lane, Owensboro, retail

New Life Holding LLC, 2923 Wesleyan Park Drive, Owensboro, residential leasing

GMA Ventures LLC, 2812 Chippewa Drive, Owensboro, real estate

Apeel Technology Inc., Goleta, California, agricultural science

Carl F. Roberts Estate, 6715 Foster Road, Philpot, trust fund

SJJB Holdings LLC, 2743 Summer Point Court, Owensboro, holding company

David Matthews Associates Inc., Evansville, real estate appraisers

Andrew Wigginton, 1225 Crane Pond Road, Philpot, bean farming

TargetCW, San Diego, payroll services

Brown and Blue Children’s Boutique, 5460 Meadow Grove Drive, Owensboro

Brown Cow LLC, 11000 Gore Road, Utica, non-residential leasing

David Scott, 1915 McCreary Ave., Owensboro, management consulting

Shining Windows LLC, Madisonville

Parichad O’Bryant, 2240 Village Run, Owensboro, personal services

Springfield Sign & Graphics Inc., Springfield, Missouri

MBI Construction Inc., Effingham, Illinois

Early Intervention and Consultation, Leitchfield

Pup Creek Farms LLC, 10671 Indian Hill Road, Hawesville

ST Shared Services LLC, Hazelwood, Missouri, pharmaceuticals

Davis Contracting & Design LLC, Providence

Travel Staff LLC, Boca Raton, Florida

Hoesli Diesel Service, Evansville

Cadillac Restaurant and Grecian Pizza, 1315 W. Second St., Owensboro

Liquid Agents Healthcare LLC, Plano, Texas

Santa’s Toys, Santa Claus, Indiana

Green Solar Erectors LLC, McMinnville, Tennessee

Katfish Rentals LLC, Las Vegas

Brown Equipment Company, Evansville

Advanced Refactory Service Inc., Santa Fe Springs, California

