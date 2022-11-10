On a tranquil Wednesday morning in Owensboro, emergency first responders from around the region were receiving an education for what to do if disaster strikes.
“Here’s the thing guys: I’m going to level everybody out. I don’t care what your level of provider is,” Owensboro paramedic Jack Jones, owner of Iron Sharpens Iron Training, said to a group of medical and security professionals. “Check the ego at the door. We’re here to learn today.”
Jones was teaching the first class of a tactical combat casualty care course, which is designed to train emergency responders to handle high-stress scenarios such as active-shooter situations. The course is accredited through the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians.
“It’s used by military — primarily — law enforcement. Civilians are starting to get into it more,” he said. “It’s basically a souped-up stop-the-bleed class.”
Other training he offers at Iron Sharpens Iron Training include tactical emergency casualty care, as well as CPR and other emergency medical skills.
With a background in the military and law enforcement — including a stint with the Daviess County Detention Center’s special response team — Jones has accumulated those skills over a lifetime. He started Iron Sharpens Iron Training last December and has been subcontracting for the Arizona-based government contractor CPR Solutions.
The new business has afforded him the opportunity to travel to areas such as St. Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean, where he recently helped teach a three-day course for 250 healthcare professionals, including 50 medical doctors.
“We’re trying to get the whole island trained for emergency care,” he said.
Jones, who is also the security director for Legacy Church of Owensboro, described being an emergency medical provider for law enforcement as an honorable and gratifying profession.
“Police officers are often the first responders, and EMS is going in right behind them,” he said. “You’re not solving crimes or catching criminals, but you’re rendering aid to stop the injury progression and perhaps reverse it, and to be there to calm the victim down.
“Sometimes the best medicine is holding someone’s hand.”
