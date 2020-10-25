Red, White and Blue, sponsored by Big Rivers Electric Corporation, was scheduled this Thursday on the courthouse lawn. With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community and commonwealth, we made the decision to cancel the event.
And it was a tough decision.
With so many contested races on the ballot, we anticipated one of the larger crowds we have had — and we usually have several hundred. But as the event drew closer, we determined that the health and safety of attendees and our candidates was too important to risk.
This year, everyone connected to elections — including the Chamber — has had to adapt and innovate in order to connect with voters and discuss issues that are important to our community’s future.
Secretary of State Michael Adams was featured in a webinar discussing the general election and our procedures. We have hosted a mayoral forum and a House of Representatives District 13 forum, featuring Rep. Jim Glenn and challenger and former representative DJ Johnson. And our Chamber Young Professionals — including some former and current Chamber staff members — are volunteering as poll workers around the community on Election Day.
Our goal for the past several years has been to exceed 50% voter turnout. As of Friday afternoon, over 30% of registered voters in Daviess County had already voted. Hopefully, we can set records this year. The accessibility and the ease of voting should make us proud — Kentucky has done this right. Remember, our Daviess County election officials are basically running an election every day. They are working hard to ensure each of us has the opportunity to vote.
Together we can make an impact, showing that regardless of our political party or personal beliefs, standing together to vote makes us a united community.
