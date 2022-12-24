2022 saw escalating inflation, more supply chain issues, rising interest rates and lingering effects from coronavirus.
But we still saw some good economic news.
• Sazerac Distillers LLC announced earlier this year that it had added 125 jobs at Glenmore and invested more than $30 million in the facility since 2018.
• Alorica closed its offices at 235 Frederica St. during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and sent employees home to work.
This year, Bell Bank of Fargo, North Dakota, opened a mortgage servicing office in the former Alorica building.
Brittaney Johnson, then-president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said the move would create a $50 million impact in the community.
• Green River Distilling Co. relaunched its signature Green River Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey in February.
• In July, Green River Spirits was sold to Bardstown Bourbon Co., a division of Pritzker Private Capital.
• Big Rivers Electric Corp. began construction on a new corporate headquarters downtown
And it announced plans for a $60 million Transmission & Energy Control Center that it will build with Kenergy Corp. near the Green River Area Development District near what used to be the U.S. 60 bypass.
• Swedish Match, makers of smokeless tobacco products, was sold to Philip Morris.
The company said current employees will be safe.
• Ellis Park announced plans for an entertainment complex in the former JC Penney store in Towne Square Mall with historical racing machines, simulcast wagering and a sports-themed restaurant.
Then, in September, Churchill Downs bought Ellis Park and said it would continue with plans for the off-track project at the mall.
A spokeswoman said this month, “I’m told that the facility is still in design development and we expect to have updates for the public at the conclusion of the design phase. The project is on course as originally announced.”
• Jacob Call, Green River Spirits’ master distiller and director of operations, and JD Edwards, the company’s controller, left the distillery when it was sold.
And on Nov. 8, they and their partners broke ground on a new $30-million distillery — Western Kentucky Distilling Co in Ohio County’s Bluegrass Crossings Business Center.
They said the new distillery should be operational by summer and begin producing 50,000 barrels of bourbon and rye a year.
• And Owensboro Grain, family-owned since 1906, announced that it will be acquired by agricultural giant Cargill in 2023.
CEO Helen Cornell said the sale won’t result in layoffs or employment reductions at the company.
