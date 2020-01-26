Alexander Thompson Arnold PLLC (ATA) was recently recognized as a top tax firm in America. Research company, Stratista, worked with Forbes to compile the list of leading organizations, which included only 227 firms. ATA is a long-term business adviser to its clients and provides other services that are not traditionally associated with accounting. Its office is located at 1735 Frederica St.
Alexander Thompson Arnold PLLC recognized as top tax firm
- By the Messenger-Inquirer
-
- Updated
- 0
