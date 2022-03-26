All five Owensboro area counties were among 2,297 counties across the country that saw a natural decrease in population last year.
That’s 73% of the counties.
The U.S. Census Bureau says “natural decrease occurs when there are more deaths than births in a population over a given time period. In 2021, fewer births, an aging population and increased mortality — intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic — contributed to a rise in natural decrease.”
In Daviess County, the population dropped from 103,291 to 103,063.
In Hancock, it fell from 9,092 to 9,064.
McLean’s fell from 9,114 to 9,100.
Muhlenberg’s dropped from 30,875 to 30,694.
Ohio fell from 23,726 to 23,688.
The state’s largest counties also saw a decrease — Jefferson from 782,123 to 777,874 and Fayette from 322,403 to 321,793.
• Swedish Match this week reported that 2021 was a great year, in part because of the success of its Owensboro-made ZYN nicotine pouches.
The report said ZYN is now the No. 1 nicotine pouch in the U.S. with 173.9 million cans sold in more than 120,000 stores.
It says that 198 million cans were sold worldwide in 20 countries.
Another tidbit in the report: Red Man chewing tobacco is now called America’s Best Chew.
• The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association reported that 2021 was a very strong year locally.
A total of 2,016 houses were sold — up 10% from 2020 and 16% from 2019.
The average price — $201,364 — was up 11% from 2020’s $180,895 and 26% from 2019’s $159,604.
Total sales were $405.9 million.
That’s up 22% from 2020 and 46.6% from 2019.
Houses stayed on the market an average of 62 days last year — 15 fewer than in 2020 and 24 fewer than in 2019.
• Tropical Smoothie Café is adding a second location in Owensboro — this one in Gateway Commons.
The building permit shows the 2,318-square-foot store at 3250 Hayden Road.
• Building permits show that Pearle Vision is going into an 1,845-square-foot space at 5035 Frederica St. — a strip center between Walmart and Frederica.
And Thacker Wealth Management is building a $1.1 million, 4,512-square-foot office building at 2810 Frederica St. — a former U.S. Bank location.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.