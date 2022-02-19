If you’ve driven by At Home Self Storage at 25th Street and J.R. Miller Boulevard lately and wondered when it’s going to open, the answer is in about two months.
Bill Jagoe, who is developing the project with his brother, Scott, said last week that the facility got delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
But it should be open sometime in April, he said.
When the Jagoes announced the project in 2016, they said it would have 63,000 square feet of storage lockers.
The average American home size in 2015 was just under 2,500 square feet.
So, the storage lockers will have as much space as about 25 average-sized houses.
• T-Mobile said last week that it is expanding access to its home internet in 62 communities in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
Owensboro is one of them.
When the expansion is complete, the company said, T-Mobile Home Internet will be available in nearly 5 million homes.
• Swedish Match said this week that shipment volumes for its ZYN Owensboro-made nicotine pouches increased by more than 50% last year.
• Kohl’s said it will add Sephora shops to 400 of its stores this year.
That’s on top of 200 locations added in 2021.
But Owensboro is not on the list for one of the 2,500-square-foot stores.
• The International Franchise Association said this week that employment at franchised locations in Kentucky grew at a rate of 7.60% with 8,813 new jobs created in 2021.
There are now 10,791 franchise locations in the state and they expect that to grow to 10,963 this year.
• The National Retail Federation says retail sales were up 4.7% in January from December and 8.5% from January 2021.
• The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve gas in five Kentucky cities in what AAA calls West Central Kentucky was above $3 in each of them.
Louisville was highest at $3.31 a gallon followed by Bowling Green at $3.232, Elizabethtown at $3.151, Paducah at $3.138 and Owensboro at $3.038.
But there were still half a dozen or so stations in Owensboro on Friday that were selling it at prices just below $3.
The report said, “The main culprit behind the recent climb in pump prices continues to be the high cost of crude oil, which is currently staying above $90 per barrel. Moderating winter weather and optimism over a potential fading of the omicron variant have led to an increase in gas demand.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
