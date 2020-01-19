The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Brian Lee Bennett and Tina Marie Bennett, 4306 Strickland Drive, Owensboro.
April Dawn Carlisle, 1626 Mayo Ave., Owensboro.
Jeffrey Scott Harris, 4100 Whitetail Court, Owensboro.
Michael Edward Hollingsworth Jr. and Natalie M. Hollingsworth, 720 E 19th St., Owensboro.
Alicia Nicole Renfrow, 2217 Old Henderson Road, Owensboro.
Alice Kaye Williams, Greenville.
Chapter 13
Dustin Ryan Browning and Heather Browning, 2428 Latrobe Ave., Owensboro.
Jeanette D. Curiel, 2532 Allen St., Owensboro.
Russ Kelly Day and Jenny Renae Day, 4506 Englewood Drive, Owensboro.
James Ericson Farmer, 1522 Hill Ave., Owensboro.
Jerry Ray Vaught, Browder
