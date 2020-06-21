The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from June 9 to June 15. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Jeffrey Asher, 622 W. Reservoir Ave., Central City.
James Neal Cornett, 1692 U.S. Highway 62 West, Beaver Dam.
Amy Diane Johnson, 2425 State Route 54 West, Fordsville.
Virginia Lynn Knight, 311 S. First St., Central City.
Trent Michael Nall and Stephanie Mari Nall, 5158 Sea Biscuit Loop, Owensboro.
Ricky Cecil Ranburger, 316 Hale Ave., Owensboro.
Chapter 13
Katrina Michelle Mack, 1161 Worthington Road, Owensboro.
Christopher A. Payne and Brandi L. Payne, 2705 Summer Point Court, Owensboro.
Rose Conalee Wolfe, 4832 Wembley Way, Owensboro.
