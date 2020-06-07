The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from May 26 to June 1. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7Kelly Dawn Deveraux, 5964 Little Hickory Road, Philpot.
Jordan R. Filback and Cheyanne F. Filback, 5010 Rochester Road, Beaver Dam.
Michael Danny Lindsey and Amanda John Lindsey, 6071 State Route 1245, Beaver Dam.
Douglas E. Masterson and Patsy Ann Masterson, 1233 Carter Road, Owensboro.
Karrie Ann Porter, 129 West 20th St., Apt. B, Owensboro.
Sharon Kay Wilcox, 206 West Fifth Ave., Central City.
Joseph Chadd Wilson and Layla Orussia Wilson, 360 Henderson Grove Road, Lewisport.
Chapter 13Brad Dewitt McElveen and Brenda Kay McElveen, 39 Pellville Road, Hawesville.
