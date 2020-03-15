The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Feb. 11 to Feb. 17. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts.
Chapter 7Jacob M. Boarman, 2521 Carter Road, Apt. 2, Owensboro.
John L. Choate and Lisa Choate, 2126 York Drive, Owensboro.
Peggy R. Conrad, Sacramento.
Jordan Lee Cook, 225 Tennyson Drive, Owensboro.
Debra J. Mitchell, 1678 Thompson Drive, Apt. D, Owensboro.
James R. Scott, 301 E. Ninth St., Apt. 14, Owensboro.
Jamal Lamar Thruston, 522 Poplar St., Owensboro.
