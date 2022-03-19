In 2007, Ben Clark Jr. of Owensboro and Nathan Cravens of Lexington launched Bathrooms in 1 Week, a company specializing in just what its name says.
Clark has the Owensboro area and Cravens has the Lexington territory.
In the past 15 years, Clark estimates that he’s remodeled between 800 and 900 bathrooms in the area.
“I’ve done houses as old as the 1800s and as new as six months old,” he said.
Costs generally range from around $8,000 to $10,000 for smaller projects to around $30,000 for bathrooms that resemble those in high-end hotels.
Clark was standing in one of the higher-end bathrooms he recently completed in a 3,200-square-foot home in Hunters Ridge subdivision in eastern Daviess County.
“The pandemic has brought out larger projects,” he said. “People have spent a lot of time at home in the past two years and they’re seeing things they want to do.”
In 2016, the U.S. Houzz Bathroom Trends Study found that nearly two-thirds of Americans spent 30 to 60 minutes a day in their home bathrooms.
With people working from home more during the pandemic, those numbers likely increased.
The company has a tight time line on its projects.
“Bigger projects take more than a week,” Clark said, “but we define the start and end dates before we start.”
He said, “We’re booked for the next four to five months. I don’t like to go over that because with inflation and we can’t be sure of prices and there are still supply chain issues.”
Clark said, “We’ve had problems getting some specialty products. We try to weed those out during the order process. Things are getting a little better, but it takes time for manufacturing to catch up after being shut down.”
He’s hoping the supply chain issues will encourage companies to start manufacturing more products in America, so shipping problems won’t cause delays and rising prices.
Clark also owns Ben Clark Jr. Remodeling, which does full home remodels.
With supply chain issues, he said, it’s taking a year to get some couches and six months for some chairs.
Bathrooms are changing, Clark said.
“Needs change for families,” he said. “People are in a hurry. They like to get in and out of a shower. Ninety percent of people don’t use tubs anymore. People want large walk-in showers. Boom, boom and go. We still live in a fast-paced society.”
Those who want tubs these days, Clark said, want the free-standing tubs that aren’t attached to the wall.
“We always lack enough storage and people want convenience,” he said. “We use every inch of space in a bathroom. A few inches in a shower makes a big difference.”
He credits his six-person crew with the company’s success.
“They’ve been with me a long time,” Clark said. “In this economy, nobody can find help. So, you need to keep the people you have. We’ve invested in our employees. We go out to lunch. I slip them a $20 here and a $100 there. You need to take care of your workers.”
He takes care of his customers too, he said, with a gift basket from Reid’s Orchard when each job is finished.
