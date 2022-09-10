Big Lots has announced a limited-time partnership with The Walt Disney Company.
The chain said it will have Disney, Pixar and Star Wars pop-up shops in each of its stores though Oct. 14.
That includes toys, décor, apparel and accessories.
Merchandise will include The Mandalorian, Buzz Lightyear, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.
• The Bourbon Review has again named The Miller House, 301 E. Fifth St., as one of the best bourbon bars in America.
• After being closed for several months, La Casa Noble De La Familia Toribio — better known as El Toribio — has reopened at 3034 Kentucky 144.
It became Owensboro’s first Mexican restaurant in 1994.
• Walmart has been dipping its toes in health care for several years.
Now, it’s partnering with UnitedHealth Group, the largest provider of Medicare Advantage coverage, to offer “high-quality, affordable health services” to senior citizens.
The service is expected to start next year with 15 Walmart Health locations in Florida and Georgia and expand into other areas.
No timetable on when it will get to us.
• Gas prices continue to flirt with the $3 mark, but not drop below it.
The cheapest in town on Friday was $3.07.
The average price here was $3.256.
AAA says the national average was $3.738 and the state average was $3.382.
• MyBioSource.com, a biotechnical products distribution company, says it conducted a study of physical and mental distress data from County Health Rankings over the last 5 years in counties across Kentucky.
Daviess ranked 69th with a 3.5% increase in stress.
Clinton County was first with a 12% increase.
