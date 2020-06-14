In 1995, Michael Edge launched Waiter At The Door, offering to deliver food from seven local restaurants.
But the timing wasn’t right and it eventually closed.
And more than 20 years passed.
In January 2017, Jonathan Brandle and Devin Taylor launched Big O Takeout with the same business model.
Today, the company delivers food from more than 60 restaurants in Owensboro and Henderson with 34 drivers.
“We were the first restaurant delivery service in Owensboro in years,” Brandle said last week. “Last year, several other companies came in, but most left. This year, it’s us, Grubhub and DoorDash.”
The arrival of two national chains in town has been a challenge, he said.
“They’re using the Amazon approach, cutting prices and not caring if they lose money at first,” Brandle said. “They have deep pockets. And it’s squeezing us.”
He said, “Since 2017, things have changed drastically. Back then, the focus was on delivering food other than pizza. Now, it’s how we can be more accurate and faster.”
On Wednesday, Just Eat Takeaway, a European company, said it has agreed to buy Grubhub in an all-stock deal that would create the world’s largest food delivery company outside China.
Brandle said the coronavirus pandemic, which closed restaurant dining rooms for two months, “really helped us gain business.”
“We’re averaging 30 new customers a week,” he said. “But that has slowed. Early on, it was 80 to 100 a week.”
Brandle said, “It’s given us an opportunity to serve more restaurants.”
“We dream big and we’d like to expand,” he said. “But we’re keeping an eye on the national competition.”
Brandle said Cessili Taylor, Devin’s sister, worked her way up from a driver to dispatch manager and is now a partner.
He said most deliveries are in the 42301 and 42302 ZIP codes of Owensboro.
Drivers can generally deliver three orders an hour, Bandle said
He said, “A few restaurants are struggling, and some aren’t sure if they’re going to reopen. Our hours are normally 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. But most restaurants have reduced their hours now. So we’re closing at 8 each night.”
Brandle said dinner used to be the busiest time for deliver, “but right now, we’re busiest at lunch.”
Lavu Inc., which makes software for the restaurant industry, says, “The growth rate for online food ordering and restaurant delivery has been over 20% over the last five years. Although the estimates differ across locations, online food delivery rates are expected to grow to more than $220 billion by 2025. This translates to about 40% of the total restaurant sales.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.