The Blake Hayden Group, previously a part of Re/Max Professional Realty Group, announced that they have become an independent real estate brokerage.
As a native of Owensboro and a fifth-generation real estate agent, Hayden has seven years of real estate experience in residential and commercial sales. He has produced over $100 million in volume and has been an individual top producer in Owensboro since 2014.
The group includes real estate agents Missie Hayden, Joe Daugherty and Sidney Wilson.
Together they have closed over $165 million in sales and have over 30 years of combined experience in the real estate industry.
Their office is located at 1020 Halifax Dr., Ste. 102.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.