Five days a week, Madison Jones works at U.S. Bank in Owensboro.
But at night and on weekends, she’s busy creating fragrances for her own business — Blue House Fragrances.
“I started the business in late 2021 as Ultimate Candle, a tribute to my father’s business — Ultimate Inc.,” she said.
In January, though, Jones decided she wanted to do more than make candles.
So, she rebranded the business as Blue House Fragrances.
She explains the name on her Facebook page.
“I was raised in the poet area of Owensboro on Kipling Drive in a beautiful Blue House,” Jones wrote. “This house was so special to me and my family and it’s where I was brought up and basically all my childhood memories were in this home. It’s where I called home for the first 11-12 years of my life, so I hold the memories made and the love that this house held so near to my heart.”
She said, “I can still remember every detail of this house down to the wallpaper, the flooring, the big beautiful flowers my mom had planted, hanging out in the living room watching movies with my dad, sharing popcorn in a big blue, wooden heart-shaped bowl. Needless to say, this home and the people in it helped to mold and shape me into who I am today, which is why there was no other name that was more fitting to who I am than ‘Blue House’.”
Jones said, “I’ve always loved candles. Who doesn’t.”
Last April, she launched the business online.
“I’ve had orders from seven other states so far,” Jones said. “My goal is all 50.”
The business is still online only.
But Jones said, “I hope one day I can have a store. But for now, it’s online only.”
She said, “I do candles, wax melts, hand soap, pet spray and shampoo and room spray. I make everything but the pet shampoo. I use a base for that.”
Jones said, “I’ve done lots of research. I started out using coconut-based wax. But I found that that’s bad for people’s health. And people were wanting more natural ingredients. So, I switched to soy wax.”
She gets her soy wax from Owensboro Grain.
“Candles with paraffin wax have harmful chemicals,” Jones explained. “Our candles are petroleum-free, cruelty-free, phthalate-free, and 100% vegan.”
Her current favorite fragrance is Wild Peach Poppy.
“It’s apricot-based,” Jones said.
She said she offers same-day free deliveries locally.
