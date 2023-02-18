OWENWS-02-18-23 CaNe

CaNe Customs owners Carl Fitzgerald, left, and Neil Pate stand with a 1968 Volkswagen they are restoring at their shop on East 18th Street.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Back in 2016, Carl Fitzgerald and Neal Pate met at church and started talking about cars.

Soon, they had formed CaNe Custom — a combination of two letters of their first names.

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.