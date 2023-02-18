Back in 2016, Carl Fitzgerald and Neal Pate met at church and started talking about cars.
Soon, they had formed CaNe Custom — a combination of two letters of their first names.
“We’re a full-service hot rod and muscle car shop,” Pate says. “Body shops won’t touch this kind of work.”
In their shop at 1201 E. 18th St. are eight cars in various stages of customization.
“We do it all,” Pate said. “Metal, body, interior. “
“It was a niche nobody was filling,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve had cars from northern Indiana, Bowling Green and other places. And we’ve had a call from somebody in Michigan. We can take the cars down to nothing and bring them back to like new.”
“We’ve done six-figure restorations,” Pate said.
One of those was a 1926 Dodge Roadster that now looks like it just rolled off a showroom floor.
“We took it to the Street Rod Nationals in Louisville last year,” Fitzgerald said, “and it was in the America’s Elite Builders showcase of 26 cars in Freedom Hall.”
“Probably 100,000 people saw it that weekend,” Pate said.
Fitzgerald said, “There are no aftermarket parts for Dodge. We had to make everything ourselves or have it done.”
The Roadster is featured in the January issue of StreetScene magazine, they said.
The men say people in Owensboro will get a chance to see it at the Bluegrass Legends Experience, a two-day national event, in Moreland Park on Aug. 19-20.
To take a car down to the frame and bring it back takes two to three years, the men said.
But it could take five years, depending on what the person wants.
“It always snowballs.” Fitzgerald said. “Almost every car ends up taking longer because we find rust or something else that needs to be taken care of. We want it to look as good 20 years from now as it does when we finish it.”
He said, “A lot become show cars, but I like to see them driven too.”
Fitzgerald said, “I’ve been working on cars since I was big enough to hold a tool. I was spray painting cars when I was 13.”
Pate said, “I’ve been doing it since I was 14 or 15. My first car was a ‘67 Camaro. I painted it four times during my junior and senior years in high school.”
He said, “We’re a good team. He’s good at things I’m not good at and I’m good at things he’s not good at.”
Fitzgerald said, “My first car was a ‘70 Chevelle. That’s it over there. We’re painting it again.”
Pate didn’t hang onto his ‘67 Camaro, but he’s hoping to find another someday.
They have three employees and a three-year waiting list for customers.
“We need more people,” Pate said. “But it’s hard to find people with these skills. Nobody is teaching it. You have to learn it on your own like we did.”
He said, “When you spend six to eight hours a day sanding a car, you have to love it. I don’t have any fingerprints left. Some days my fingertips are bleeding when I leave here. You have to enjoy hot rods.”
Both men said it’s a passion for them.
They also have a full-service upholstery business.
Pate said, “I learned upholstery because I couldn’t afford to have it done on my car.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.