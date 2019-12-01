It's time to shop for Christmas trees.
And the National Christmas Tree Association says to expect to pay more for live trees.
In the last 10 years, when real trees began seeing a resurgence, it says, a tight supply of Christmas trees balloned the price of real trees from an average price of $36.50 in 2008 to $78 in 2018.
And they're expected to go up another $3 this year, the report said.
But that's a national average.
They can still be found cheaper or more expensive depending on the size and the place selling them.
• It's probably several years from reaching us.
But UnitedHealthcare says it plans to open Medicare "services centers" in Walgreens stores.
It plans to open 14 of them in January in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Cleveland, Denver and Memphis.
• Bud's Harley-Davidson in Evansville is returning to Towne Square Mall with a temporary store again this year, according to its Facebook page.
The store will sell clothing and accessories.
• Building permits show that Martin Custom Builders is building a new office at 3130 Commonwealth Court.
The cost of the 6,346-square-foot building is listed at $530,800.
And the Kentucky Legal Aid office at 117 W. Second St. is being remodeled at a cost of $68,374, records show.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.