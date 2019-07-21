Briarpatch, 2760 Veach Road, is definitely a family restaurant.
The owners, Kathy and Pat Buntin, met there in the '70s, married in 1980 and bought the business in 1987.
Their kids worked there when they were growing up.
And Kathy and Pat Buntin continue to work there today, doing everything from serving to cleaning.
"I started working here in 1974, as a hostess," Kathy Buntin said. "I was 16. This is the only job I've ever had."
Pat Buntin was 17 when he started working for what was then a chain of restaurants in Bowling Green in 1973.
He heard about an opening for an assistant manager at the Owensboro restaurant, applied for it and moved north in June 1974.
It wasn't the Briarpatch back then.
It was Kentucky Rib-Eye.
The first Kentucky Rib-Eye opened in Bowling Green in 1969, Pat Buntin said.
The Owensboro restaurant opened two years later.
In 1975, Kentucky Rib-Eye became Briarpatch.
Buntin said the owners of the small chain wanted to trademark "Kentucky Rib-Eye."
But, he said, John Y. Brown, later governor of Kentucky, owned Kentucky Fried Chicken then.
Brown, Buntin said, opposed trademarking "Kentucky Rib-Eye" because "he said it would confuse people."
So, the company ran a contest to select a new name.
Out of more than 4,000 entries, "Briarpatch" -- proposed by Gwen Yarbrough of Elizabethtown -- was selected.
Yarbrough won $500 for the suggestion.
Buntin said Yarbrough visited the Owensboro restaurant -- the only Briarpatch left in what was once a 10-store chain -- not long ago.
In July 1978, the restaurant, which had only served dinner before, added lunch.
Signature salad bar
And with lunch came Briarpatch's signature salad bar.
"The salad bar has always been a signature for us," Buntin said. "We have more than 40 items on it. Everything is fresh."
He's not a fan of sardines.
But his customers are.
"We get more grief if we run out of sardines than anything else," Buntin said.
When the restaurant was built in 1971, it was behind what was about to become Lincoln Mall -- the city's first enclosed shopping mall.
But the mall eventually closed and the shopping center became Owensboro Christian Church.
"It was considered a mall location back then," Buntin said of the restaurant's location.
Today, Veach Road isn't exactly a high traffic area.
But Briarpatch is still thriving.
Buntin said when people go out to Frederica Street or Kentucky 54, they have several choices of places to eat.
But when they come to Veach Road, they know they're going to Briarpatch.
"When Kentucky 54 was developing, a landlord called me," Buntin said. "But we decided to stay here."
The restaurant seats about 200 and is often full.
It employees 48 people.
"I had a grandchild of one of our earlier employees apply for a job," Buntin said, shaking his head at the passing years.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 5 to 9:30 p.m. seven days a week."
"We've enjoyed it," Buntin said. "This is where we met."
But there is no next generation to take over.
"Our kids are pursuing their own dreams," Buntin said. "That's how it should be."
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
