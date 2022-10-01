Looks like brick-and-mortar stores, like vinyl records, are making a comeback.
BDO, an accounting company, recently reported that retailers have opened 4,432 stores this year, through early August, and closed 1,954.
That’s the most openings in five years, it said.
From 2017 to 2020, store closures exceeded store openings.
But the report predicts more retail bankruptcies in the later months of this year.
• And a survey by The NPD Group predicts that we’ll make more holiday purchases in stores — 46% — than online — 45%.
And 39% of us say we plan to start our Christmas shopping in October.
• We’ve lost a couple of restaurants in recent days.
Y NOT Pizza and Wings, 2710 Kentucky 144, announced on Facebook that Friday was its last day.
The post said, “This closure is due to lack of business and unable to negotiate lower food costs. We want to thank all of those that have supported us and our amazing staff that has done a great job for us.”
And Shogun of Owensboro announced recently that its Shogun Express, 3415 Frederica St., is permanently closed.
But it said the express menu is available at the drive-through at the 2127 E. Parrish Ave. location, the post said.
• Southern Living recently announced what it says are “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”
And Old Hickory Bar-B-Que, 338 Washington Ave., ranked 28th.
“Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the world, and no one has been cooking it longer than Old Hickory,” the story said.
• First United Bank & Trust entered the Owensboro market in March of 2021 with a branch at 3012 W. Parrish Ave.
On Wednesday, it will open its second location here at 2800 Frederica St.
That’s a former BB&T location.
• Kentucky had a record 11.4 million barrels of bourbon aging in January, according to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.
But the report said that Kentucky has fallen to 12th place in the number of distilleries.
There are more than 2,300 distilleries in the country and fewer than 100 in Kentucky, it said.
