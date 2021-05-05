Buff City Soap is opening its new Owensboro store at 2596 Calumet Trace — in the strip center with Chicken Salad Chick and other stores — at 9 a.m. Thursday.
And the first 50 customers in the store Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday will get free soap for a year, the company said.
Judy Crumbaker, a Daviess County native who is a district manager for the company, said, “I’m excited to continue our growth in Kentucky by opening a new Soap Makery in my hometown. Buff City Soap provides a unique product unlike anything else, and we are looking forward to sharing our plant-based soaps, bath bombs and other products with the community.”
“Makery” refers to the fact that each store makes its handcrafted bath and body products in-store daily.
The Owensboro store is the company’s second in western Kentucky this year.
A Bowling Green location opened earlier.
Crumbaker said the stores offer more than 30 scents in dozens of handcrafted soap products.
She said the products are “crafted by local artisans at the in-store makeries, which allow guests to watch all the products being handmade right before their eyes. Our customers love the transparency of our soap-making process because it’s the magic behind the Buff City Soap experience.”
Crumbaker said customers can “customize the scents and ingredients they prefer to include in their soap product and watch our soap makers handcraft it right there on the spot.”
Hours this week are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The company was founded in 2013 and began franchising in 2018.
It now has more than 70 stores in 15 states.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
