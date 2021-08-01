The following building permits were issued last week:
5019 Seabiscuit Loop, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 3,065 square feet
10495 Kentucky 662, JRJ Construction, single-family home, 2,787 square feet
2150 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,615 square feet
2170 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,248 square feet
5266 Lane Road, Rachel Cook, single-family home, 4,700 square feet
2220 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,245 square feet
6821 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,068 square feet
6850 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,089 square feet
2180 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,272 square feet
