Building Permits
The following building permits were issued over the past two weeks:
4001 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,143 square feet
2335 Woodstone Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,110 square feet
3978 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,841 square feet
489 Sutton Lane, Habitat for Humanity, single-family home, 1,398 square feet
5501 Park Haven Bend, KSB, single-family home, 2,762 square feet
8354 Kentucky 144, Zachary and Alison Sheldon, single-family home, 2,624 square feet.
9945 Kentucky 951, Will Johnson, single-family home, 4,991 square feet
2509 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,857 square feet
5206 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,495 square feet
3660 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,512 square feet
2815 W. Parrish Ave., U-Haul of Kentucky, storage units, $190,015
3700 Airpark Drive, AES Clean Technology, renovate and create a cleanroom suite, $857,000
3020 Avenue of the Parks, Tommy DeHart, garage, $3,000
9010 Short Station Road, Ethan & Katie Ford, addition to house, $25,000
611 Emory Drive, Hagan Construction, remodel fire-damaged restaurant, $120,000
740 Turtle Creek Drive, Jarrod and Amber Harper, in-ground pool, $8,500
1808 Freeman Ave., Professional Pool Service, in-ground pool, $24,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.