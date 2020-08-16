Building Permits

The following building permits were issued over the past two weeks:

4001 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,143 square feet

2335 Woodstone Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,110 square feet

3978 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,841 square feet

489 Sutton Lane, Habitat for Humanity, single-family home, 1,398 square feet

5501 Park Haven Bend, KSB, single-family home, 2,762 square feet

8354 Kentucky 144, Zachary and Alison Sheldon, single-family home, 2,624 square feet.

9945 Kentucky 951, Will Johnson, single-family home, 4,991 square feet

2509 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,857 square feet

5206 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,495 square feet

3660 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,512 square feet

2815 W. Parrish Ave., U-Haul of Kentucky, storage units, $190,015

3700 Airpark Drive, AES Clean Technology, renovate and create a cleanroom suite, $857,000

3020 Avenue of the Parks, Tommy DeHart, garage, $3,000

9010 Short Station Road, Ethan & Katie Ford, addition to house, $25,000

611 Emory Drive, Hagan Construction, remodel fire-damaged restaurant, $120,000

740 Turtle Creek Drive, Jarrod and Amber Harper, in-ground pool, $8,500

1808 Freeman Ave., Professional Pool Service, in-ground pool, $24,500

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.