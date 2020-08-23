Building PermitsBuilding Permits
The following building permits were issued Aug. 12-Aug. 18
4582 Poplar Log Bridge Road, Lucas Vilorio, 1,316 square feet install manufactured home with block base, $39,750
2293 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family home, 1,615 square feet, $52,487
3957 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family home, 3,045 square feet, $98,962.50
2525 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family home, 2,763 square feet, $89,797.50
2658 Cherry Blossom Court, 2250 Ottawa Drive, 1,826 square feet, $59,345
2250 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family home, 1,826 square feet, $59,345
2533 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family home, 2,629 square feet, $85,117.50
1056 Yelvington Lane, Joshua Ogilby, install double wide manufactured home, 1,344 square feet, $43,680
2508 Calumet Trace, Envision Contractors, LLC. retail store, 25,186 square feet, $1.479 million
4123 Frederica St., LA Heating, Cooling, Refrigeration, install beer cave, $15,000
420 Griffith Ave., Jeff Belcher, remodel kitchen, dining area and sunroom, $15,000
2541 Longshot Cove, Leah Embry, construct a patio room addition, $15,000
1840 Lexington Ave., CR Contracting, rear porch addition, $7,000
1407 Griffith Ave., RBE Construction & Remodeling, construct a rear porch and detached garage, $75,000
1004 W 12th St., Rodney Vanover, repair storm damaged porch, $2,800
6496 Masonville Habit Road, Apex Renovation Co., LLC, construct a 10 x 48 lean-to to existing barn, $5,300
6530 Little Hickory Road, ProFinish Remodeling, construct a 24 x 19 covered porch, $16,800
6819 Kentucky 56, Marlene Knight, covert existing farmhouse for retail, dine-in. $1,000
330 Covington Ridge Drive, Glenn Payne, detached garage, $20,000
3029 Kentucky 554, Daneil & Ginger Boone, detached building, $23,750
215 E. 24th St., Larry Simpson, construct a detached building, $9,407
973 Sharp Road, Jeffrey Alvey, construct a detached building, $28,000
6245 Brookstone Place, Jeff Delaney, in-ground swimming pool, $31,000
3658 Treehaven Bend, JMJ Construction, in-ground swimming pool, $50,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.