The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from July 24 to July 30:
9020 Winkler Mount Zion Road, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,675 square feet.
2053 Marksberry Road W., Adam Burden. Construct a single-family residence, 2,846 square feet.
2255 Palomino Place, Jordan Kirkendoll. Construct a single-family residence, 2,767 square feet.
4777 Whistle Rock Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,593 square feet.
8624 Ward Road, Payne Construction-John Payne. Construct a single-family residence, 1,502 square feet.
4787 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,394 square feet.
101 Frederica St., Envision Contractors LLC. Finish out condo 201, $110,215.
101 Frederica St., Envision Contractors LLC. Finish out condo 202, $110,215.
101 Frederica St., Envision Contractors LLC. Finish out condo 302, $110,215.
800 E. 18th St., Reggie Ragland. Install new carpet for detail shop, $1,400.
5931 Kentucky 56, Chris Phelps. Construct a 3-post frame storage, $20,000.
820 Pecan Ave., Gary Postlewaite. Repair existing tobacco barn, pour concrete floor and repair roof, $3,500.
2068 Sussex Place, Distinctive Homes by Ben Clark. Kitchen remodel, $45,000.
1717 McConnell Ave., Brittany Voyles. Replace drywall in residence, $3,000.
213 Redbud Road, Tammy Martin. Interior remodel/remove wall between kitchen and dining, $5,000.
1201 Walnut St., Randall Jones. Construct a covered deck on the back of house, $1,500.
5421 Kentucky 1514, Jesse Storm. Convert garage to home and add second floor, $15,000.
7960 Sauer Road, Scott Haire Building. Construct a cover over back patio, $11,780.
2052 Sussex Place, Jeff Belcher. Interior remodel-remove wall, add wall height to extend cabinets, remodel bath and shower, $10,000.
2053 Marksberry Road W., Adam Burden. Construct a detached p/f building 40x12, $36,000.
4829 Grandview Drive, Bryan Cecil. Carport garage with porch, $6,200.
6587 Brookwood Drive, Clayton Gilbert. Construct detached p/f garage, $25,000.
2242 Woodland Drive, Troy Vincent. Construct detached p/f garage, $22,000.
2625 Frederica St., Vicki Quisenberry. Change of occupancy (S-1 to B), $9,200.
1914 Meadow Grass Grove Drive, Professional Pool Service Inc. Construct an in-ground swimming pool, $37,900.
