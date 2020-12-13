The following building permits were issued last week:
2287 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,197 square feet
3642 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,125 square feet
5488 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC, single-family home, 2,758 square feet
664 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 3,247 square feet
6309 Springwood Drive, Ballard Custom Homes, single-family home, 6,352 square feet
2322 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,135 square feet
921 E. Second St., Owensboro Grain, electrical room, $60,000
2594 Calumet Trace, Corco Construction, Affordable Dentures building, $622,026
11081 Kentucky 764, Professional Pool Service, in-ground pool, $19,500
2230 Crossing Pointe, Professional Pool Service, in-ground pool, $5,800
280 Resolution Way, Melissa and Jared Bullington, in-ground pool, $16,000
4423 Cool Springs Cove, Professional Pool Service, in-ground pool, $18,700
