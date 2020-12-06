The following building permits have been issued:

5138 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 3,011 square feet

2293 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,716 square feet

3627 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,978 square feet

3685 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,545 square feet

2190 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,186 square feet

6829 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,581 square feet

4960 Creek Valley Court, Martin Custom Building, single-family home, 6,562 square feet

6320 Waterfield Drive, Recommended Homes, single-family home, 2,136 square feet

4034 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,716 square feet

6853 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,232 square feet

4076 Red Clover Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,708 square feet

4074 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,069 square feet

6845 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,004 square feet

2694 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,593 square feet

2299 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,716 square feet

