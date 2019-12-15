The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19:
12140 Kentucky 661, Homes by Benny Clark Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,118.60 square feet.
1405 Locust St. JMJ Custom Homes. Construct a single-family residence, 3,346 square feet.
5245 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,980 square feet.
2642 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,858 square feet.
2301 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,971 square feet.
1131 Hill Ave., CR Contracting. Construct a single-family residence, 2,355 square feet.
1125 Hill Ave., CR Contracting. Construct a single-family residence, 2,355 square feet.
1107 Hill Ave., CR Contracting. Construct a single-family residence, 2,355 square feet.
5032 Graham Lane, Ronald Harrison. Replace single-wide with double-wide mobile home, $58,500.
1901 Ragu Drive, P&H Fabrication Construct Brine Building, $115,000.
816 Bolivar St., Chris Schartung. Replace outer band of board of house and kitchen, $1,100.
2608 Westwood Ave., Ursula Y.S. Garcia. Construct a deck in front of the mobile home, $700.
1926 Eaton Ave., MIke Lewis Building & Remodeling LLC. Construct a sunroom addition and attached garage, $30,000.
2124 Griffith Place E., CR Contracting. Interior remodel and construct a new addition, $100,000.
5303 Trifecta Place, Tom Williams Builders. Convert existing garage to bedroom and hallway. Add new garage, $35,000.
3212 Kentucky 54, Summit Properties & Development Co. Inc. Partial remodeling of an existing restaurant, $254,604.
2667 Chatham Lane, Tony and Ronda Rodgers. Construct a post-frame RV building, $11,000.
519 Locust St., Scott Haire Building & Remodeling. South lounge remodel - installing new drywall on walls/ceiling, $10,000.
11920 Young Drive, Joseph Hodskins. Construct a post-frame building, $16,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.