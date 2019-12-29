The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26:
3706 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,201 square feet.
2394 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,189 square feet.
6837 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,189 square feet.
3712 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,145 square feet.
5690 Locust Lane, KSB LLC. Construct a single-family residence, 2,758 square feet.
3130 Commonwealth Court, Martin Custom Building Inc. Construct a new office building, $530,800.
701 E. Ninth St., Hayden Construction Co. Inc. Construct an outpatient clinic, $2,665,000.
9661 Old Hartford Road, Hive Quality LLC. Cell tower modifications, $25,000.
3940 Kentucky 144, Tom Hayden. Construct a self storage building, $178,000.
81 Booth Field Road, Anthony Fusco. Rear deck addition, $7,000.
5305 Jack Hinton Road, Glenn Payne. Rebuild storm damaged front porch, $4,500.
1206 W. Third St., Scott Haire Building and Remodeling. Repair storm damage residence, $21,000.
906 Maple Ave., Ralph Thomas. Construct a front covered porch addition, $3,000.
2744 Frederica St., Rhonda Shelton. Bridal shop renovation, $65,000.
609 E. Fourth St., Harrington Construction. Replace handrail for exterior stairs, $21,500.
943 Moseley Road, Ace Air Conditioning. Replace type 1 range hood and suspension, $24,454.
8303 Knottsville Mt. Zion Road, Reta McPherson. Construct a 24' x 24' post frame building, $15,000.
5008 Free Silver Road, Morris Custom Finishes. Construct a post-frame building, $15,500.
2613 Wimsatt Court, Maurice Pools & Spas. Construct an in-ground swimming pool, $15,000.
