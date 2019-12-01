The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5:
2297 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,087 square feet.
5237 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,052 square feet.
6864 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,262 square feet.
4689 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,502 square feet.
1900 Pleasant Valley Road, Brahm's Construction. Administrative permit for construction of an assisted living facility, $90,000.
3301 Frederica St., Dennis Briggs. Install IT server suppression, $17,956.17.
824 Christopher Greenup Drive, RBE Construction & Remodeling. Reconstruction of existing room addition, $40,000.
2584 Old Kentucky 144, Profinish Remodeling. Enclose porch, $11,000.
2118 Westview Drive, Profinish Remodeling. Enclose porch, using existing roof and foundation, $5,800.
2512 Burton Road, Masterpiece Remodeling and Restoration. Add attached garage with second story, $200,000.
2829 Eastern Parkway, Scott Searcy. Fourth- and fifth-grade ministry classroom renovations, $3,000.
5333 Frederica St., Aaron Kizer. Convert theater into church, $100,000.
4028 Frederica St., David Moore/Raymond Smith. Occupancy change A-2 to B & M, adding walls for Pet Manny and Asian grocery, $50,000.
1144 Concord Terrace, Precision Interior Construction LLC. Construct a detached garage, $26,800.
5388 Kentucky 144, Melissa Lessinger. Construct a post-frame building, $13,000.
1035 Kentucky 140 E., Jon Hagan. Construct a 32' x 40' post-frame building, $15,000.
2512 Lake Pointe, Kathy O'Bryan. Place a detached garage storage building in rear yard, $7,000.
905 Hickman Ave., Wiley Early. Change of occupancy, M to R, convert office space to women's shelter, $47,500.
