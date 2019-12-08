The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12:
2685 Greenback Road, Steve Baker Building LLC. Construct a single-family residence, 5,322 square feet.
7054 Kentucky 81, Byron and Jessica Gish. Construct a single-family residence, 2,800 square feet.
5926 Kentucky 144, Hill Custom Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,458 square feet.
2465 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,143 square feet.
2526 Cravens Ave., Tom Weis. Construct a duplex, $77,350.
4351 Greenback Road, Irvin Stacy. Install a single wide mobile home, $39,520.
3310 Professional Park Drive, Envision Contractors. Finish out suite 102, $35,300.
2334 Bulfinch Ave., Disaster Team Inc. Repair rafters due to tree damage, $5,000.
6885 Aull Road, Connor's Custom Builders. Adding 12' x 46' living room and back porch addition on grade level of walk-out basement, $40,000.
3658 Treehaven Bend, JMJ Construction Remodel two bathrooms and add roof over back porch, $80,000.
4707 Water Wheel Way, Scott Haire Building and Remodeling. Construct an attached sunroom addition, $10,000.
2523 Seminole Place, RBE Construction and Remodeling. Bathroom remodel, $10,000.
2022 Lexington Ave., Jeff Belcher. Extend kitchen out to rear of house with a covered porch, $30,000.
4504 Countryside Drive, Gerard Farrell. Construct a detached P/F building, $20,000.
2010 Hayden Bridge Road, Clayton Gilbert. Construct a detached P/F building, $7,000.
6270 Professional Pool Service Inc. Install in-ground swimming pool, $22,900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.