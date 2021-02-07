The following building permits were issued last week:
232 Resolution Way, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,459 square feet
4114 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,076 square feet
2182 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,786 square feet
4097 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,289 square feet
1913 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,144 square feet
2175 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,752 square feet
5110 Veach Road, James Marksberry, single-family home, 3,425 square feet
3648 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 3,975 square feet
2596 Calumet Trace, Envision Contractors, finish out space for retail store, $148,000
3300 Kentucky 144, Craig Behl, remodel church auditorium, $75,000
2804 Frederica St., Steve Hayden, construct shell for building, $704,000
