The following building permits were issued last week:

232 Resolution Way, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,459 square feet

4114 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,076 square feet

2182 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,786 square feet

4097 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,289 square feet

1913 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,144 square feet

2175 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,752 square feet

5110 Veach Road, James Marksberry, single-family home, 3,425 square feet

3648 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 3,975 square feet

2596 Calumet Trace, Envision Contractors, finish out space for retail store, $148,000

3300 Kentucky 144, Craig Behl, remodel church auditorium, $75,000

2804 Frederica St., Steve Hayden, construct shell for building, $704,000

