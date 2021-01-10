The following building permits were issued last week:
2511 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,145 square feet
4093 Red Clover Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,189 square feet
2523 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,360 square feet
5506 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC, single-family home, 2,722 square feet
3012 W. Parrish Ave., Downey Professional Construction, remodel bank, $200,000
