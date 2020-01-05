The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3:
6337 Springwood Drive, Ballard Construction. Construct a single-family residence, 3,101 square feet.
4722 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,232 square feet.
832 Higdon road, Sheryl Evans. Install single-wide mobile home, $25,480.
1808 Freeman Ave., Silverhawk Builders. Remodel master bath; add 1/2 bath, new kitchen, $25,000.
709 E. 21st St., Joe Hatcher. Construct a 10' x 16' front porch on mobile home, $5,500.
2110 W. Sixth St., Parker Johnson. Interior remodel; gut house to studs and refinish, $15,000.
1350 Carter Road, Chris Humphrey. Remodel, $35,000.
4071 Pleasant Valley Road, Morris Custom Refinishes LLC. Construct a detached P/F/ building, $22,275.
