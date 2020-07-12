The following building permits were issued last week:
2662 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,615 square feet
2581 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,716 square feet
2879 South Hampton Road, James D. Stone Construction, single-family home, 3,699 square feet
8722 Crisp Road, Eddie Mattingly, garage, $29,000
2810 South Hampton Road, Jeffrey Hamilton, pole barn, $19,745
3144 Derby Chase, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, swimming pool, $50,249
5104 Garnet Court, Maurice Pools & Spas, swimming pool, $38,160
3672 Limestone Drive, Maurice Pools & Spas, swimming pool, $44,520
