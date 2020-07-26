The following building permits were issued last week:
5225 Pleasant Valley Road, Steve Baker Building, single-family home, 4,096 square feet.
10853 McCamish Road, Darrin Wilkerson, single-family home, 5,305 square feet.
5232 Wayne Bridge Road, Wayne’s Custom Building, single-family home, 3,284 square feet.
11592 Fields Road S., Ashley and Chris Kassinger, single-family home, 2,808 square feet.
4669 Forest Drive, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 4,351 square feet.
4240 Benttree Drive, Daniel Roberts, self-storage, $50,000.
4634-4786 Frederica St., DL Morse & Associates, facade improvement, $290,480.
4799 Windstone Drive, Cavanaugh Pools, in-ground pool, $24,000.
6505 Springwood Drive, Cavanaugh Pools, in-ground pool, $37,650
