• The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from July 31 to Aug. 6:
785 Kentucky 140 W., JMJ Construction Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,293 square feet.
6434 Spring Haven Trace, Ballard Construction. Construct a single-family residence, 3,003 square feet.
2372 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,053 square feet.
2653 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,729 square feet.
6486 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,068 square feet.
6495 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,711 square feet.
7163 Crooked Creek Road, Dan Thomas Custom Homes LLC. Construct a single-family residence, 3,307 square feet.
2905 New Hartford Road, Rusher Construction Inc. Construct medical office building, $1,409,556.
327 W. Ninth St., Steve Tong Home Improvement. Replace covered front porch, $15,000.
3320 S. Griffith Ave., RBE Construction & Remodeling. Replace existing porch on side of detached garage, $30,000.
5424 Dee Acres Drive, R.L. Construction. Construct/rebuild attached garage with front porch, $65,000.
4514 Bernheim Drive, Jeffco Construction. Construct a rear covered porch, $2,600.
3039 St. Ann St., Paula and Bobby Renfrow. Re-construct existing deck, add cover and wheelchair ramp, $10,000.
1702 Sterling Valley, David Clark Builders LLC. Expand existing patio and cover, $20,000.
3151 Kentucky 54, Walmart. Interior remodel, $650,000.
931 Wing Ave., Bruce Peters. Office/finish out for building C, $37,000.
111 E. 22nd St., Anita Johnson. Construct a detached garage and rear deck, $34,000.
2100 Carpenter Drive, Robert Rowan. Construct a detached P/F/ building, $12,000.
25 Stone Creek Park, Sweetwater Pools. Install new in-ground pool, $42,650.
