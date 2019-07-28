The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from July 3 to July 9:
2360 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,143 square feet.
463 McFarland Road, Trent and Shannon Janosa. Construct a single-family residence, 3,664 square feet.
5607 W. Fifth St. Road, Ferman Burnette LLC. Construct a single-family residence, 1,624 square feet.
3851 S. Griffith Ave., Paul Martin Builders Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,320 square feet.
657 Pin High Drive, Thompson Homes. Construct a single-family residence, 2,219 square feet.
649 Pin High Drive, Thompson Homes. Construct a single-family residence, 1,906 square feet.
641 Pin High Drive, Thompson Homes. Construct a single-family residence, 1,927 square feet.
633 Pin High Drive, Thompson Homes. Construct a single-family residence, 2,219 square feet.
2065 E. Parrish Ave., Richardson Turner. Finish suite out, $443,000.
2594 Calumet Trace, AKD Construction Inc. Interior tenant improvement; install flooring, fixtures and decorative lighting, $26,000.
217 Riverside Drive, Champion Windows. Construct a read sunroom addition, $40,000.
2104 Brampton Court, Snyder Awning Co. Inc. Construct a cover over an existing patio, $4,000.
1411 Marycrest Drive, W., Kevin and Cassie Stelmach. Construct a covered front porch, $7,000.
901 E. 19th St., Leah Day. Complete gutting and remodel of the home, $6,000.
3903 Vincent Station Drive, Payne Construction LLC. Remodel existing office building; add a wall, repair grid, $12,000.
9067 Kentucky 456, Donald and Mary Thompson. Construct a detached workshop, $28,000.
463 McFarland Drive, Trent and Shannon Janosa. Construct a post-frame building, $24,000.
5272 W. Fifth St. Road, Steven Morgan. Construct a detached metal storage building, $15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.