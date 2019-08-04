The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from July 10 to July 16:
2319 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,899 square feet.
4690 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,779 square feet.
2630 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,189 square feet.
3857 S. Griffith Ave., Paul Martin Builders Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,320 square feet.
2384, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,786 square feet.
2354 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,788 square feet.
4041 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,739 square feet.
4736 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,232 square feet.
6500 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,994 square feet.
3969 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,833 square feet.
4703 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,183 square feet.
5745 Kentucky 142, Brian Payne Custom Homes LLC. Construct a single-family residence, 3,265 square feet.
6500 Aull Road, Isaac Carmon. Install single-wide mobile home, $10,000.
601 Foust Ave., Josh Wagner. Construct a shade structure, $10,600.
1020 Hill Ave., Don Thomas. Construct a new addition, $30,000.
500 Golfview Circle, Steve Garnder. Complete kitchen remodel, $15,000.
6383 Little Hickory Road, Champion Windows. Construct a rear sunroom addition, $35,000.
529 Maple Heights, William Blair. Full remodel of an existing residence, $10,000.
6300 Kentucky 144, Colton Daniels. Convert covered porch into a dining room, $2,700.
2706 Epworth Lane, ACME Plumbing and Heating. Removing sections of walls and flooring to repair plumbing.
3018 Oak Knoll Cove, Kurt Flaspoehler. Construct a 12'x24' covered patio, $11,000.
853 Turtle Creek Drive, Curtis Logsdon. Construct pool house/storage, $16,000.
3673 Limestone Drive, Maurice Pools & Spas. Install an in-ground swimming pool, $70,802.
1581 Barclay Ave., Maurice Pools & Spas. Install an in-ground swimming pool, $55,120.
4344 Plantation Pointe, Maurice Pools & Spas. Install an in-ground swimming pool, $41,373.
