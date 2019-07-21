The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from June 26 to July 2:
2665 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,869 square feet.
2244 Palomino Place, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,144 square feet.
5400 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC. Construct a single-family residence, 2,204 square feet.
2361 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,971 square feet.
3981 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,583 square feet.
6824 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,089 square feet.
1802 Wellshurst Drive, Paul Martin Builders. Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,432 square feet.
4725 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,229 square feet.
2360 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,006 square feet.
712 W. Fifth St., Clayton Watkins Co. Inc. Construct 12-plex apartments, $1,232,217.
5101 Frederica St., Lakeview Construction Inc.-Amy Diekevers. Remodel, $195.
5000 Frederica St., BOGO Fireworks. Install a temporary tent for seasonal fireworks sales.
3044 Kentucky 1554, Philip and Jaquetta Ashby. Convert the current garage into the living room, $9,000.
109 Bon Harbor Hills, Mike Lewis Building. Rear covered patio, $17,000.
2103 Griffith Place W., Mike Lewis Building. Screened-in porch, $12,000.
1101 Burlew Blvd., Apt. 208, Kenneth Reinbrecht-Reinbrecht Homes. Refurbish apartment after fire, $60,000.
1101 Burlew Blvd., Apt. 207, Kenneth Reinbrecht-Reinbrecht Homes. Refurbish apartment after fire, $60,000.
1101 Burlew Blvd., Apt 206, Kenneth Reinbrecht-Reinbrecht Homes. Refurbish apartment after fire, $60,000.
1101 Burlew Blvd., Apt. 205, Kenneth Reinbrecht-Reinbrecht Homes. Refurbish apartment after fire, $60,000.
1101 Burlew Blvd., Apt. 204, Kenneth Reinbrecht-Reinbrecht Homes. Refurbish apartment after fire, $10,000.
1101 Burlew Blvd., Apt 203, Kenneth Reinbrecht-Reinbrecht Homes. Refurbish apartment after fire, $60,000.
1101 Burlew Blvd., Apt. 202, Kenneth Reinbrecht-Reinbrecht Homes. Refurbish apartment after fire, $30,000.
1101 Burlew Blvd., Apt. 201, Kenneth Reinbrecht-Reinbrecht Homes. Refurbish apartment after fire, $30,000.
3142 Bridle Way, Profinish Building. Sunroom addition, $20,000.
2631 S. Griffith Ave., A&K Construction Inc. Administer new service entrance and canopy, $111,201.
105 Carlton Drive, Holland General Contracting. Changing rooms, $8,000.
6617 Stevens School Road, Dennis and Donna Mills. Construct a detached P/F building with carport, $23,000.
6222 W. Fifth St. Road, Ron Pullen. A 48x64 post frame building, $85,000.
4661 Breeze Court E., Donald Ard. Construct a detached storage building, $5,000.
7765 Kentucky 56, Kenny Knott. Occupancy change S-1 to F-1, $60,000.
5720 Brock St., Cavanaugh Pool, Spa and Patio. Install an in-ground swimming pool, $65,000.
6865 Brookfield Drive, Carrie Belec. Construct and in-ground swimming pool, $36,785.83.
