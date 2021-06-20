The following building permits were issued last week:
9314 Mulligan Road, Mike Lewis, single-family home, 2,000 square feet
2508 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,716 square feet
2679 Free Silver Road, Connor Homes, single-family home, 5,222 square feet
6858 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,716 square feet
2120 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,826 square feet
2339 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,150 square feet
2337 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,150 square feet
3700 Airpark Drive, Industrial Contractors, new shipping area, $875,000
3631 Limestone Drive, Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground pool, $68,500
5126 Opal Court, Jeff Delaney, in-ground pool, $36,475
4007 Horseshoe Trace, Jeff Delaney, in-ground pool, $39,250
2501 Schroth St., O’Bryan Contracting, foundation for warehouse, $100,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.