The following building permits were issued last week:

9314 Mulligan Road, Mike Lewis, single-family home, 2,000 square feet

2508 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,716 square feet

2679 Free Silver Road, Connor Homes, single-family home, 5,222 square feet

6858 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,716 square feet

2120 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,826 square feet

2339 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,150 square feet

2337 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,150 square feet

3700 Airpark Drive, Industrial Contractors, new shipping area, $875,000

3631 Limestone Drive, Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground pool, $68,500

5126 Opal Court, Jeff Delaney, in-ground pool, $36,475

4007 Horseshoe Trace, Jeff Delaney, in-ground pool, $39,250

2501 Schroth St., O’Bryan Contracting, foundation for warehouse, $100,000

